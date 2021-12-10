No silver lining for Laois estate residents left in 20 year limbo

It is a disgrace that two decades after being built, three neighbouring housing estates in Mountmellick still have enough problems to stop Laois County Council from taking responsibility for the roads, lighting and upkeep of other infrastructure.

That was the view of Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, who wanted answers from council officials on the status of Silverwood, Slilverglen and Silverbrook.

He tabled a motion at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District December meeting calling on the local authority to provide an update on the taking in charge process.

Ms Evelyn Brownrigg, of the council’s Planning section, replied in writing.

“Silverwood, Silverglen, and Silverbrook are on our programme for Taking in Charge in 2022 however this is subject to completion of any outstanding works.

“CCTV indicate remedial works required to the sewer line at Silverwood– further accurate costing will be required before the remedial work may be undertaken,” he said.

Cllr Bracken said progress has not been made.

“Nothing has been done since my last notice of motion on it. It is disgraceful to think that 20 years on...those three estates have not progressed,” he said.

He added that the council is building new homes nearby but has not taken responsibility for existing estates.

“It is very unfair on people who bought houses and lived with this for the last 20 years. I am not impressed with the response as I cannot see it being done in 2022,” he said.

Cllr Bracken said he would continue to raise the issue.