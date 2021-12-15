Search

15 Dec 2021

Laois policy on new housing estate name has 'slipped between the cracks'

Guide also needed so people who have served communities can be honoured with street names

houses

There is no policy in Laois to guide builders on what names should be given to estates

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A policy to guide builders on the naming of new housing estates in Laois and that would also allow Laois streets named in honour of people who have served their communities over many years has 'slipped between cracks'.

The status of the so-called place names committee was raised once again at the December meeting of the Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, wants a road in Portarlington after the late Niall McElwaine in honour of the decades of service given to the Laois Offaly town over several years.

Cllr Mullins said he first proposed this more than a year ago in 2020.

He was told this October that policy on the naming of infrastructure and housing estates was agreed and would appear at the November council meeting.

“It seems to have slipped between the cracks again,” he said.

He asked Director of Services Gerry Murphy for an update. Mr Murphy could not give an update but committed to finding out.

The issue has caused controversy in the past in Laois over the naming of estates such as Bellingham in Portlaoise. It was criticised by Sinn Féin due to a link with the deaths inflicted on Irish people by a colonial soldier.

