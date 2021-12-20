PROPERTY WATCH: Portlaoise 'picture postcard prettiest house' has lots of potential

Wellfield on the Mountrath Road in Portlaoise is perhaps the 'prettiest house' in the Laois town according to the estate agent who is selling this historic property that's ready to be loved again.

"Built by the Odlum family in 1905, this picture postcard residence is perhaps the prettiest house in Portlaoise," say Hume Auctioneers.

The house is listed on the National Inventory Of Architectural Buildings describes Wellfield as: "A key feature in the urban fabric of the town, the building greatly enhances and enriches the architectural heritage of Portlaoise."

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE AND THE PROPERTY

"From the street, the house is majestic. The decorative gabled open porch with slate roof, decorative timber bargeboard and finial, geometric timber framework and timber seat to either side is simply beautiful," say Humes.

They add that the lawn is enclosed to street by cast-iron railing on a limestone ashlar plinth, cast-iron pedestrian gate with tall limestone ashlar pier to either end. A tall rubblestone wall encloses the lawn to west.

"Inside the magnificent charm flourishes," say Humes.

The agents say that whilst the property will benefit from some modernisation, it has been "extremely" well maintained and boasts many "stunning original period features".

They add that the accommodation is extensive.

"With three large reception rooms on the ground floor, five massive bedrooms (2 on the top floor), a Victorian kitchen, pantry and utility, Wellfield is ideal for a growing family. And whereas the residence is stunning, the gardens and outbuildings are jawdroppingly beautiful," say Humes.

The entire site extends to in excess of half an acre. There is a small garden to the front and large garden to the side and rear which is mainly in lawn in addition to various raised beds, rockeries, pathways and shrubbery. There is also a greenhouse and glass house. There is a limestone Coach House which would be ideal for conversion into a studio, granny flat, workshop or office in addition to two stables and a range of other outhouses.

Humes add that the location is unrivalled as Wellfield is with a 10-minute walk of Portlaoise train station.

ACCOMMODATION:

Hall: 1.3m x 6.7m fanlight, coving. Dining Room: 3.9m x 5.4m tiled fireplace. Tv Room: 4.0m x 4.2m coving. Drawing Room 5.2m x 4.7m French door to garden, marble fireplace. Pantry: Boot room: Bathroom: w.c, w.h.b Kitchen: 4.4m x 4.5m tiled floor, fully shelved, 2 oven Aga cooker. Utility: 2.9m x 1.8m tiled floor, Belfast sink & shelving 1st Return Bed 1: 5.7m x 3.5m 1st floor Bed 2: 4.8m x 3.9m fireplace, coving Bed 3: 4.2m x 5.3m fireplace, coving Bathroom: w.c, w.h.b, bath, hot press, linen cupboards. 2nd Floor 3 rooms: 2 bedrooms 1 storage.

OUTSIDE: There is an inner and outer yard to the rear of the house comprising: coal house, garden shed, 2 pony boxes with loft, coach house with loft, car port

The five bed, two bath property is on the market for €395,000.

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE AND THE PROPERTY