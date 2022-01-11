Search

11 Jan 2022

Changes planned at the Seve Ballesteros designed golf course in Laois

Entrance to the Seve Ballesteros designed golf course in Laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

New golf suite accommodation with balconies are in pans for a redevelopment of the clubhouse at the Heritage Golf Resort in Killenard.

Midabey Construction Ltd has put Laois County Council on notice of its plans for the building at the Seve Ballesteros designed course in Laois.

Pre-validation information published by Laois County Council says Midabey wants to relocate the existing pro-shop to the existing golf buggy store.

There are plans to build an extension to accommodate proposed pro-shop to the side of the existing Heritage Golf Course Club House.

The existing restaurant and ancillary services will be relocated to the Lower Ground Floor of the existing clubhouse.

Midabey also wants to add 37 'golf suite accommodation' units to the lower ground floor, ground floor and first floor of the existing clubhouse.

'Balancing commitments' the biggest obstacle for GAA coaches - study

Permission is also set to be sought for balconies to be added to the proposed golf suites including the changes to the elevations of the existing clubhouse. 

