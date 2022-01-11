Changes planned at the Seve Ballesteros designed golf course in Laois

Entrance to the Seve Ballesteros designed golf course in Laois
New golf suite accommodation with balconies are in pans for a redevelopment of the clubhouse at the Heritage Golf Resort in Killenard.
Midabey Construction Ltd has put Laois County Council on notice of its plans for the building at the Seve Ballesteros designed course in Laois.
Pre-validation information published by Laois County Council says Midabey wants to relocate the existing pro-shop to the existing golf buggy store.
There are plans to build an extension to accommodate proposed pro-shop to the side of the existing Heritage Golf Course Club House.
The existing restaurant and ancillary services will be relocated to the Lower Ground Floor of the existing clubhouse.
Midabey also wants to add 37 'golf suite accommodation' units to the lower ground floor, ground floor and first floor of the existing clubhouse.
Permission is also set to be sought for balconies to be added to the proposed golf suites including the changes to the elevations of the existing clubhouse.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.