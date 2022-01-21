Search

21 Jan 2022

This Laois house could soon be making way for 11 new homes

Conor Ganly

21 Jan 2022

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A a planning application is set to be lodged with Laois County Council by a builder who wants to knock a house in the middle of Ballyroan village.

A pre-validation notice published by the council outlines in summary what Solas Developments plans are for the house which is across the road from Delaney's pub.

The council says Solus, which has a registered address in Ballyroan, wants to demolish existing dwelling house and ancillary structures. In its place the developer wants to construct eleven two storey houses. This will included six three bedroom and five four bedroom homes off the Main Street site. 

Roads, footpaths, open spaces, parking & a new vehicular access onto Main Street as well as associated works and services are also planned by the builder.

A decision is due to be made by March 16, 2022. Submissions can be made to planners in County Hall up to February 23.

