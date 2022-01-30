Search

30 Jan 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: Charming cottage in tranquil Laois has extension potential

30 Jan 2022 11:23 AM

This 'charming' diminutive house in a 'tranquil' part of Laois is on the market for €150,000

Located on the Castlecomer Road in Kilcronan, Ballinakill, the two bed, one bath house is 62 m².

CBPM Real Estate say about the property.

The Laois estate agents described what is on offer.

"The property is situated on 2 acres with tranquil views. While the property was built in 1950, it does require some cosmetic work, while structurally being complete.

"The property equates to 62.23m2 (669.83 sq.ft) and comprises of entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, main bathroom and 2 bedrooms.

"Recently the property has been re-wired throughout, plumbing has been upgraded along with new windows and external doors.

"Oil central heating with open solid fuel. Own septic tank and water. This truly is a property with potential and an option to extend to the original cottage.

"Its location is only seconds from the open swimming pool with a new playground in progress and the famous Heywood Gardens with its breath-taking views and heritage woodland walks. The land is of prime central location to all amenities with a primary school and Heywood secondary school only minutes away".

Property Features

  • Superbly located
  • Excellent development opportunity
  • Surrounded by Tranquil Views
  • Centrally Located to all majors towns and M7 Motorway
  • Located in the heart of the Midlands
  • Situated close to Gills Pond and The Masslough
  • Situated on 2 Acres
  • Requires cosmetic attention but structurally complete.
  • Tranquil Country Side Location

Ballinakill is a small village in County Laois, Ireland on the R432 regional road between Abbeyleix, Ballyragget and Castlecomer, County Kilkenny. As of the 2016 census, there were 445 people living in Ballinakill. Centrally located to all major towns as in Portlaoise, Kilkenny and Carlow. Excellent accessibility adjacent to the M7 Motorway.

