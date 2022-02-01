PROPERTY WATCH: Rustic but nearly ready-to-go farmhouse in Laois

Want to put your stamp on a semi-renovated farmhouse in Laois that has land and has ready to go stables and facilites for horses?

Well maybe this old Slieve Blooms farmhouse at Ballynahown, Clonaslee in Laois is for you.

The three bedroom, two bathroom is on the market with lots of space, stables and other facilities for horses.

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE AND THE PROPERTY or read below picture to find out what

Donal Boyd Auctioneers say about the property.

Donal Boyd Auctioneers say they are delighted to introduce this "fantastic property" at Ballynahown, Clonaslee to the market.

"Set back from the road on c.49 acres all in one block, this super property offers the discerning purchaser to the opportunity to acquire a large four bedroom detached residence together with a farmyard, stables and a purpose built sand arena.

"Originally an old farm house, the property has been extended over the years to provide for a large detached split level residence extending to 1.850sq.ft.

"The house itself is in need of modernisation and renovation throughout, and is ideal for those looking for a residence to put their own stamp on.

"Whilst concentrating fully on their equestrian business, the current owners have made head way on the renovation downstairs providing for a modern kitchen/diner and sitting room, however there is superb potential for future owners to work with the remainder of the property and modernise to their own standards and specifications.

"Currently, there is a livery and horse riding business operating from the location with superb facilities on site €" 8/10 stables, large farm yard and a sand arena (80 x 60) which would surely be of benefit to equestrian enthusiasts or indeed those looking to start an equestrian business in the Midlands.

"Ballynahown is located at the foothills of the picturesque Slieve Boom Mountains and provides for a stunning back drop and trails for horse trekking, walking, mountain biking etc.

"The villages of Clonasee and Kinnitty are minutes away and Birr town centre is c.20 mins away, thereby making this property easily accessible and close to all amenities and services. The M7 & M6 motorways can be easily accessed c.25km away at Emo and c.30km at Tullamore which is ideal for those looking to immerse themselves in country side living whilst still being near large cites; Limerick, Galway Dublin etc," say the agents.

ACCOMMODATION

ENTRANCE HALL (2m x 2.33m) LOUNGE (4.21m x 4.36m) With open fireplace in feature cast iron surround and decorative mantel.

KITCHEN/DINER (4.16m x 4.56m) With newly appointed kitchen units, breakfast bar with integrated hob, Raeburn oil fired range, wooden flooring and double patio doors to rear.

SITTING ROOM (3.5m x 4.59m) With wooden flooring.

UTILITY (2.87m x 4.43m) plus (1.36m x 2.29m)

SHOWER ROOM (2.13m x 2.54m) Fully tiled with WC, WHB and shower cubicle with Triton Seville shower.

INTERNAL HALL (0.87m x 1.68m)

UPSTAIRS LANDING (0.94m x 3.24m)

BEDROOM 1 (3.6m x 4.79m) With built in wardrobes, wooden flooring and large picture window commanding superb views of the surrounding countryside.

BEDROOM 2 (3.2m x 4.23m) With wooden flooring

BEDROOM 3 (4.21m x 4.53m) With wooden flooring

BEDROOM 4 (4.15m x 4.9m) With wooden flooring and built in cupboards.

BATHROOM (1.88m x 2.5m) With WC, WHB, and bath with electric Mira shower.

OUTSIDE

Set back from the road the front of the dwelling is mostly in lawn bounded by a stone wall and hedging. The property has excellent road frontage, with a parking apron and double gates from the road, leading to an extensive farmyard, with an array of both original and modern buildings.

The original farmyard outhouses (5.8m x 18.5m) are currently in use as stables and a storage area, however they would also be ideal as an office for one to run a successful equestrian business from.

There are two blocks of stables, one with 5 stables and measuring 4.11m x 17.6m, and another separate block which houses 3 large stables extending to 5.18m x 11.5m (the latter being specific mare and foal stables).

There is also a dung stead. The large farm yard leads to a fantastic purpose built sand arena (80 x 60) which is fenced all round. There is also room for a second arena. The property site on c.49 acres of good grazing land which is divided into c.7 seperate fields and is laid out in one block.

The entire is bounded by high trees providing excellent shelter.