PROPERTY WATCH: Unfinished house on big site for sale

The property for sale
This partially-finished house in Kildare on a large site is going under the hammer next week.
The exterior and interior walls are built but there is no windows or roof.
The detached property at Castlewarden near the N7 requires completion subject to obtaining all necessary planning permissions.
The guide price is €125,000.
The house is on a site area extending to approximately 0.93 hectares (2.29 acres).
The property is listed for sale at the BidX1 online auction on February 17.
