22 Feb 2022

Two new glamping sites in the pipeline for Laois

Electric Picnic glamping is a growing tread

Glamping is a growing tread

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

21 Feb 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Whether its staycations or the Electric Picnic but glamping appears to be the new thing in Laois.

Laois County Council has just given one glampsite permission on the Kilkenny border while another one is in the works on the Kildare border.

The local authority has granted conditional planning permission to Charlie Hughes for a glampsite at Mullaghmore, Wolfhill in south east Laois.

The applicants sought permission to construct a glamping development consisting of six self-contained glamping pods, plus reception / workshop / canteen and toilet facilities, effluent treatment system & percolation area. Retention permission was also sought for a den unit as constructed and all associated site works.

Meanwhile, James & Pauline Miller have put the council on notice of their plans at Rossnamullane, Vicarstown. 

The applicants are at the pre-validation planning stage with plans to construct new glamping development consisting of eight glamping pods. It will also have other accommodation elements.

Rivers Barrow and Nore hit flood levels in Laois

Also planned are berths for eight caravans, tent erecting area, service building to include reception/shower areas, entrance, parking area, internal roads and paths, new boundaries, wastewater treatment system with polishing filter and all associated site works.

