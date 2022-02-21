Search

22 Feb 2022

None will be used for social housing

Laois council gives green light to high density homes in massive Laois estate

Construction work underway in different parts of Kilminchy.

Conor Ganly

21 Feb 2022 10:53 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Condition planning permission has been granted for the development of new housing in a high density type development in  Portlaoise housing estate which is still growing nearly a quarter of a century after the first application was lodged.

Laois County Council has granted conditional planning permission to Twomilehouse Construction Ltd for seven new homes in the Kilminchy estate off the town's Dublin Road with none being set aside for council tenants. 

The original application lodged in February 2021 sought permission to build eight terraced type houses in two blocks on a site at Lake Crescent.

Communal parking outside both blocks, common entrances into both blocks, and all ancillary site works to include connection to existing mains services was also sought.

However, Laois County Council planners told the developers in April 2021, the application for eight homes was 'far higher' than what is approved for the area. They added that permission was granted in 2018 for just two homes on the two sites. A planners report concluded that the new proposal was unacceptable as the new density represented a four fold increase on what was originally planned.

The decision ultimately reached by county hall reduces the density but only slightly. Acting Director of Services for Planning in Laois County Council signed off on the building of seven new homes in two blocks.

Prior to the decision being reached, the local authority also confirmed that there would be no requirement to set aside 20% of the development of social housing as is normal under the so-called Part V.

Engineers acting on behalf of the Kildare developers successfully argued in 2020 that there was no Part V obligation for the development of the site. The case was made that more than €155,000 was paid by Bresc Estates in 2008 in lieu of the social housing element on the same development site in Kilminchy.

The confirmation of the development on the site marks the latest construction project in the Portlaoise estate which has been development in multiple phases  by different developers since the first application was lodged in 1998.

The Twomilehouse project is the smallest of a number of new construction projects in the pipeline for Kilminchy which already has hundreds of houses and apartments.

