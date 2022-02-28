PROPERTY WATCH: 'Fixer-upper' going to auction with AFFORDABLE guide price - see pics!

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics
DNG Ella Dunphy say are proud to present an opportunity to acquire a distinctive detached property, with an additional derelict stone dwelling to the side.
Located on the edge of Johnstown village and situated on a large site, they say this quaint 60 m² two bed detached house and property has great potential but is in need of complete renovation.
The house sits on grounds which are bordered with mature trees and hedgerow. It's very conveniently situated on the outskirts of the popular residential area of Johnswell village and has inherit development potential.
This property offers any potential owner occupier or developer a fantastic opportunity to acquire and put their own personal stamp on a property in this ideal location.
- GOING TO AUCTION - Chapel Street, Johnstown, Kilkenny, E41TD61
[CLICK 'NEXT STORY>' AT TOP OF ARTICLE FOR MORE PICS]
AUCTION DATE: March 10@ 3pm - AMV: €50,000
Click though to end of gallery for link to full property listing...
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.