28 Feb 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: 'Fixer-upper' going to auction with AFFORDABLE guide price - see pics!

28 Feb 2022 12:53 PM

DNG Ella Dunphy say are proud to present an opportunity to acquire a distinctive detached property, with an additional derelict stone dwelling to the side.

Located on the edge of Johnstown village and situated on a large site, they say this quaint 60 m² two bed detached house and property has great potential but is in need of complete renovation.

The house sits on grounds which are bordered with mature trees and hedgerow. It's very conveniently situated on the outskirts of the popular residential area of Johnswell village and has inherit development potential.

This property offers any potential owner occupier or developer a fantastic opportunity to acquire and put their own personal stamp on a property in this ideal location.

- GOING TO AUCTION - Chapel Street, Johnstown, Kilkenny, E41TD61

AUCTION DATE: March 10@ 3pm - AMV: €50,000

