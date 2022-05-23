PROPERTY WATCH: Look inside landmark Laois house for sale

A landmark luxurious Laois town house is for sale, and photos show just why it is being guided at the big price sought.

Heathfield House is a modern cosy five bedroom three storey home built in traditional manor style at the front of Heathfields estate on the Dublin road in Portlaoise.

The house is on sale with a guide of €700,000.

Described by auctioneers CBPM as a "once-off exclusive property that ticks every box imaginable for the exclusive dreamy homebuyer.

It has sash windows and external brickwork byLondon bricklayers.

"Excelling over 3 stories, this property with 5 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, 4 Reception Rooms, Designer Bespoke Kitchen and separate Utility, Study, and open Cinema Room shares a combined total of 339.38m2 (3,653 sq. ft) of sheer elegance, certainly designed to have an impact.

"Nothing has been spared with the use of the finest workmanship, use of internal oak and mahogany finishings, decorative coving, rose ceiling and archery throughout, high ceilings, smart lighting that dual controls every light, lamp, fixed wall lighting and chandler, in-house surround speaker system, alarm system, feature wall paneling, finished off with a combination of the finest designer decorative drapes with designer rods with venetian blinds and mixed exquisite materials and furnishings used throughout.

"Constructed in 2006, this timber framed property, has been provided with additional soundproof and insulation installed at every floor level gives way to an impressive B2 Energy Rating, alongside a state-of-the-art Gas Heating System, dual heated and controlled with 3- zoned heated system to always provide continuous ample hot water for all pumped pressurized showers and sinks.

"Outside stands a very large superlative double garage with double doors for parking along with a separate access to a one bed fully fitted apartment. Comprising of all contemporary exquisite design with high ceilings, sky lights, open plan living area creating grand space, character, and definition. Large double bedroom with separate bathroom to include shower, w.c., w.h.b.

"Private enclosed back and front gardens, patio area with side entrance and garden shed. Ample parking to the front and side of the property with surrounding maintained landscaped area, with stunning brick wall design and crafted black cast-iron gates."

"Property Features: Internal oak mahogany woodwork on doors and woodwork and sash windows throughout. Only Seconds Drive access to the M7 Motorway. Smart wiring system throughout the property. Internal Hoover System.

"Timber Frame built with additional soundproof and Insulation on each floor level which gives the property its impressive B2 rating. Each Room is wired separately for Broadband. Industrial water softener. Combination of the finest designer decorative drapes with designer rods with venetian blinds and mixed exquisite materials and furnishings. Alarm system installed with cameras and built-in system."