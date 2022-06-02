Planning application numbers fall in Laois
The number of planning applications made to Laois County Council has dropped this year.
Compared to the same period of January to May in 2021, there are 13 fewer applications, down from 270 to 257.
Out of the 257 this year so far, 224 of them were approved by planners.
A further 22 were refused, giving an 8.5% refusal rate.
Some 70 applications were returned to applicants marded as “invalid”.
The council gave the latest figures at the May council meeting.
It also notes that 155 pre-planning meetings were requested, and 130 held, with a wait time of two weeks.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.