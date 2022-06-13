Appeal lodged against 30 more houses in massive Laois estate

Planning approval for 30 houses in Laois has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Conditional planning approval had been granted for the new houses in Portlaoise last month.

Thomas Kelly and Sons Group were granted permission with conditions for two-storey and single-storey properties in Kilminchy.

The Laois based developers had applied for two two-storey detached four-bedroom houses (with single-storey returns), 10 two-storey , three-bedroom semi-detached houses (including two with single-storey returns), six two and half-storey three-bedroom houses (with dormers to front) and six two-bedroom, two-storey to front with single -storey to rear houses (with velux to rear of roof).

The proposed development is to be accessed off an existing road and includes all access driveways, related services and all associated siteworks.

A number of objections were lodged with Laois County Council during the initial planning process. Residents in Kilminchy raised concerns over privacy, overshadowing and the ability of the existing infrastructure to cope with additional development.

An appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanala at the beginning of this month by John Cowhig. A final decision on the plan is due to be made by An Bord Pleanala in October.