Deaths in Kildare - February 19, 2018

Marie Barry (née Cahill) – Doneaney, Monasterevin

February 18 2018. (Peacefully at home). Wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Ronan. Much loved mother of Clifford, Fidelma and Fergal. Deeply regretted by her loving family , brothers, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, much adored grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Patrick (Pat) Doyle – Ballyhade, Castledermot

February 18 2018, Peacefully in Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughter Ann, sons Pat, Eddie, Peter and John Paul, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Lorraine, Keith, Onagh, Lucinda, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot from 2pm on Monday (February 19) with Removal on Monday Evening at 7:15pm to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (February 20) at 11am followed by Interment in Coltstown Cemetery.

Helen Ferris – Leixlip / South Circular Road, Dublin

February 17 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Peamount Hospital and surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of the late John and Nellie and dear sister of Ian, Pat, Catherine, Kevin and Peter. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal to Peamount Hospital Chapel on Tuesday morning (February 20), arriving for Requiem Mass 11.30am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Peamount Hospital.

Marie McDonagh (née Melia) – Gurteenoona, Monasterevin

February 18 2018, Beloved wife of James and much loved mother of Lisa-Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the chapel of rest, Monasterevin, on Monday (February 19) from 4:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal to SS Peter & Paul's church on Tuesday (February 20) for 11:00am requiem mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.