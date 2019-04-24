Deaths in Laois - April 24, 2019

Carmel Smyth (née Marum) - Portlaoise

The death occurred of Carmel Smyth (nee Marum) Carmel, Cois na Habhainn, Green Mill Lane, Portlaoise April 23, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Eamon. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann and Sharon, sons Liamie, Johnny and James, sisters Christina and Philomena, brothers John and Martin, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home on Wednesday from 5 pm. Rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church Portlaoise, for 10 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Tom Ivory - Ballinakill

The death occurred of Tom Ivory Church St, Ballinakill on Sunday, April 14.



Tom died at his son's residence in Birmingham, England. Deeply regretted by his son Peter, daughter Julie, brother Paddy, sisters Judy, Mary and Angela, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence at Church St., Ballinakill from 3pm on Friday, April 26. Rosary at 7pm on Friday evening and Removal at 7.45 to St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery.



Maureen Murphy - Graiguecullen

The death has occurred of Maureen Murphy (née Lawler) of Glencullen, Co. Dublin and formerly of Brown Street, Carlow, England and Graiguecullen, Co Laois who passed away peacefully on Easter Monday, April, 22, in her 97th year, in the excellent care of the staff at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, beloved wife of the late Patrick; much loved and deeply missed by her daughter Pauline, son-in-law Brian and her extended family and friends.

Thanks to the management and staff of Atlanta House Nursing Home.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Wednesday evening, April 24, from 5 pm to 7 pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, April 25 at 10 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Glencullen followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Carlow at 1 pm approx.

Louise Hillard - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, April 22 of Louise (Lucy) Hillard of Graigueafulla, Clonaslee and formerly Shangan Green, Santry Avenue, Dublin.

At the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Harry and Kathleen and her brothers and sisters Jimmy, John, Samantha, Rohan, Canice, Harriet, William and Henry, uncles and aunts, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Louise will repose in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Tuesday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10am with removal at 11.15am to St Manman's Church, Clonaslee, arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after to Newlands Cross Crematorium. arriving at 3pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to I.C.U. Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Seamus Tyrell - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, April 22 of Seamus Tyrell of Temperance Street, Abbeyleix.



Late of Derrykearn. Peacefully in the care of the Sacred Hearth Nursing Home Crosspatrick. Predeceased by his daughter Louise, Deeply regretted by his sons Jimmy, David and Sean, daughters Janette, Katherine and Shevaughn, brothers Michael, Kevin, Sean and Anthony, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel Of Adoration, adjoining The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, from 7pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal to The Church Of The Most Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday. Burial afterwards is St. Fintan's Cemetery, Raheen.



