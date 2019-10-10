Deaths in Laois - October 10, 2019

Michael Mangan - Luggacurren

The death took place on Tuesday, October 10 of Michael (Mick) Mangan Luggacurren, Laois.



The deceased is deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Angela, Norma, Clare, Gemma, Gail, Siobhan and Edel, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 11.45am on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Luggacurren for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial in Timahoe Cemetery.



Tiernan Power - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, October 6 of Tiernan Power of Derrykearn, Abbeyleix.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tom and Annemarie, sister, Cliona, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal from his home on Wednesday to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 Noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Fintans Cemetery, Raheen.