Deaths in Laois - October 11, 2019

Michael Dowling - Camross

The death has taken place of the late Michael Dowling, Camross.

Eoin Fingleton - Portlaoise

The death has taken palce of Eoin Fingleton Ballytegan, Portlaoise, Laois and The View, Sallins Park, Sallins.

Died on October 11 peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Eoin, deeply regretted by his heartbroken fiancée Sarah. Dearly loved son to Mick and Deirdre. Loving brother to Aoife, Ciara and Brian. His grandmother Louise.

Also missed by his nephew Cillian, niece Áine. The McEvoy family Domnic, Caroline and Padraig, brother-in-law Will, uncles, aunts, cousins. Colleagues in Drimnagh Castle School.

Reposing at his parents' residence Ballytegan (R32VCF3 ) on Saturday from 6 pm sharp, with rosary at 8 pm.

House private on Sunday morning.

Removal on Sunday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church for 12.30 pm for Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Cuisle Centre.

Marie Therese Hammersley-Fenton - Portlaoise

The death has taken place of Marie Therese Hammersley-Fenton (née Keegan) Kilminchy Lodge, Portlaoise, Laois formerly Dublin.



Marie died, peacefully, October 11, 2019, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Predeceased by her brothers Sean, Patrick and Tom. Deeply regretted by her family Tom, Ann Connaughton (Dublin) Dreda, Sean, Liz, and Helen. Sons -in-law and daughters-in-law, sisters Rita Fitzpatrick Esker Ballyfin, and Phil Morrisey (Dublin). Grandchildren,great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7pm.

Reposing in the funeral home on Monday morning from 11am.

Removal at 11.30 to St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

James Bergin - Errill

The death has taken place of James (Jimmy) Bergin Knockardgannon, Errill, Laois.

Jimmy, who died on October 10th 2019, is predeceased by his wife Lucy and his daughter Lucy. Deeply regretted by his son Seamus, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Mary, Sinéad and Liam, his sister (Statia Aherne), nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Seamus and Claire's home, Knockardgannon (R32 D8W2) on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm with rosary at 8.30pm on both evenings.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in The Church Of Our Lady Queen Of The Universe, Errill, followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill.

Fintan Lalor Camross

The death has taken place of Fintan (Fint) Lalor Garrafin, Camross, Laois on October 9 at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Fint died surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, sons Fintan and John, grandchildren Finn and Sarah, brother Michael, daughter-in-law Helen, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath this Friday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Michael Mangan - Luggacurren

The death took place on Tuesday, October 10 of Michael (Mick) Mangan Luggacurren, Laois.



The deceased is deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Angela, Norma, Clare, Gemma, Gail, Siobhan and Edel, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 11.45am on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Luggacurren for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial in Timahoe Cemetery.

