Deaths in Laois - October 28, 2019

Paddy Beere - Portlaoise

The death occurred of Paddy Beere of Ballydavis, Portlaoise, Laois on October 27 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Paddy died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in his 94th year..

Beloved husband of Madge and dearly loved father to Mary, John, Catherine Pat, Cormac, Brendan and Fiona and late infant Thomas.

He is deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Fr Joe Beere (CSSP), sisters Kathleeen Downey and Nellie Donnelly, brother in law , sister in law, daughters in law, sons in Law, grandchildren Suzy, Kate, Eoghan, Colin, Darragh, David, Emma, Laura, Cillian, Jessica, Ella, Noah, Lily and Cian, great-granddaughter Mia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (R32Y7CX) on Monday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, The Heath, for 11am requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in The Heath Cemetery.

Leo Mills -Abbeyleix

The death has occurred of Leo Mills Portlaoise Road, Abbeyleix, on Saturday, October 26



Leo died peacefully, at his residence, in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christina, sons Leo and Kevin, daughter Caroline, grandchildren Cian, Eabha and Luke, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Billy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm to 9pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

House private on Monday, by request. Rest in Peace.

Kathleen Ryan - Mountmellick

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née O'Loughlin) The Borness, Mountmellick, Laois



Kathleen, formerly of Drummond, Rosenallis and Kilnamona, Co. Clare was a retired national school teacher in Clonaslee.

She died on October 25 peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Midland's Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Predeceased by her husband Seán and her sisters, Agnes, Margaret and Mary. Deeply regretted by her children, Brian, Caitríona and Margaret, stepchildren, Josie, Betty, Tom, Eamon, Seán, Anne and Nicholas, grandchildren, Sophie, Darragh, Lúsaí, Aoibhe, Ellie and Seán, brother Patrick, daughter-in-law Fiona , son-in-law Paul, brothers-in-law John, Joe and Paddy and sister-in-law Theresa.

Reposing at Brian and Fiona's house in Moneyquid, Killeigh Sunday, October 27 from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis on Monday, October 28, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis. Family time only on Monday morning please.

Patricia Sheeran Rathdowney

The death occurred of Patricia Sheeran, Cuan Bhríde, Rathdowney and formerly Windsor, Coolrain, on October 25 unexpectedly.

Predeceased by her parents and her sisters. Sadly mourned by her niece and nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Ber and Teresa.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney, on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Camross, arriving at about 1pm.





