'A terrible tragedy' - death of Laois golfer and dancer 'Deccie' Doocey

The Laois communities of Castletown, Mountrath and Abbeyleix are mourning the tragic death of a local man who was killed in an accident while volunteering.

Declan 'Deccie' Doocey died on Tuesday, May 5 at Mountrath Golf Club where like others he was volunteering his time to get the club grounds ready again for restricted opening after the Covid-19 closure. It is understood he lost control of a mowing machine and fell into a drain where he suffered fatal injuries.

A retired postman, father of three and grandfather of three, he was living in Abbeyleix with his partner Grace and was formerly of Aughafan, Castletown.

Mr Doocey was an accomplished Irish set dancer in his local Comhaltas group.

Cllr James Kelly from Mountrath said the tragedy is a big shock to everyone.

"It is a terrible shock. Deccie as he was known by everyone was a very active member of Mountrath Golf Club. He was a great Irish dancer and taught people how to dance as well. He was always immaculately turned out, not a hair out of place," he said.

"The hardest part is because of the Covid-19 restrictions on funerals, that we are not going to be able to sympathise with the family especially in such shocking circumstances. My thoughts are with all of his family, my deepest sympathies to them all," Cllr Kelly said.

He also sympathised with Mountrath Golf Club members and commended the emergency services for the great work they did at the incident.

The Doocey family suffered another sad tragedy just a year ago this month when Declan's niece, Aoife Mullaney, a teacher at St Fergal's College Rathdowney, passed away from cancer aged 35. She was a mother of two, and married to former Laois hurling captain, Paddy Mullaney. Her father Billy had passed away three months before her.