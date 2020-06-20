Death of Laois woman who helped fund many Laois community projects and busineses

The death has taken place of a Laois woman who, through her position as chief executive of Laois Partnership, has helped many local community groups and businesses over many years.

Anne Goodwin (née O Sullivan) Kilbride, Portarlington passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, June 19 at home in the loving care of her much loved family, her husband Rodney and her daughters Alice and Martha.

The deceased was to the fore in helping many Laois projects through her role with Laois Partnership which has awarded millions of euro in funding to Laois initiatives which would never have not have got off the ground without the Leader funding administered by the agency led by the deceased.

Ms Goodwin has been CEO at Laois Partnership since it was founded in 2009. Prior to that she was programme manager at a predecessor agency between 1998 and 2009 when the Partnership was formed following the merger of a number of Laois Leader fund bodies.

Peter O'Neill is the chairman of the Laois Partnership Company board.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned this morning of the death of our CEO Anne Goodwin. Anne passed away peacefully at home last night (Friday) in the loving care of her much loved family. Anne was a wonderful colleague, leader and mentor and we will miss her in the weeks and years to come.

"Her work in Laois through LEADER is a legacy that will remain for decades. Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family, friends and colleagues. May she rest in peace.On behalf of the Board and staff of Laois Partnership Company," said Mr O’Neill.

Anne will be much missed by her mother Nora, sister Gráinne, brother Eamonn, and her extended family, mother-in-law Shirley, Lyle, Neil, Velma, Hugo, Mike and her nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Saturday evening.

Laois Partnership Company is the Local Development Company for County Laois. A State and EU funded organisation, it delivers a range of programmes and supports to people, communities and businesses in the county. These programmes aim to make Laois a better place to live in by enhancing community life, combating disadvantage and social exclusion and supporting enterprise development.