Death takes place of well known Ballyfin College teacher

The death has taken place of well-known teacher Raef Scott at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin

Raphael Patrick Scott, of Brindle Lodge, Esker, Ballyfin died surrounded by loving family in the care of Beaumont Hospital emergency staff on Saturday, March 21.

The deceased was a maths teacher at Ballyfin College for many years.

Raef, adoring husband of Bernie was beloved father to Joanne and Claire and is deeply missed by his son-in-law Michael.

He is also survived by brothers and sisters Michael, Tommy, David, Maura, Kathryn and Brigid.

He is predeceased by his parents Tom and Brideen and brother Richard. Lovingly remembered by aunts, uncle, cousins, nephews, nieces, sisters and brothers-in-law and extended family. Sadly missed by his neighbours, students and friends.

Due to the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in the coming days for immediate family only.

