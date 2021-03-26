'Final walk to a better place' says family who mourn for the man who died tragically after going missing in Portlaoise

The funeral arrangements for a man who died tragically after going missing have been confirmed by his family.

Martin Cermak of Hawthorn Way. Esker Hills, Portlaoise, passed away on Monday, March 22.



He is deeply regretted by his loving family. Father Petr Cermak, mother Sarka Sermakova, sister Kamila Cermakova, brother Petr Cermak, sister in law Lucie Rusznyakova, nephews Lukas and Samuel and his favourite niece Isabell.

Removal from his residence, 88 Hawthorn Way, Esker Hills, at 9.45 am on Monday morning to Keegan's Funeral Home.

"Everyone that knew him is more than welcome to come and join Martin's family for the last time to walk him to a better place. Cremation will follow later," said his death notice.

If you cannot attend, the family ask that you leave your condolences on Condolence Box in RIP.ie





