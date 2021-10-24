Search

24/10/2021

Death takes place of Laois community activist

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The death has taken place of Pat Fitzpatrick a man who was very active in his local community.

Pat (Paddy) who lived at Bloom’s House, Ballyhuppahaun, Rosenallis was formerly of Laois County Council, Mountmellick Development Association and The Knights Showband.

He was a board member of the MDA which he gave more than three decades of service. His contribution was marked when the Webmill remote working hub was opened in the town in 2019.

He died peacefully on October 23 in the care of the palliative team at the Midland Regional Hospital Portloaise.

He was cared for previously at Kilminchy Nursing Home. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughter Laura, son Bryan, daughter in law Suzanne, granddaughters Zoe and Eva, mother in law Phyllis Creaton, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm in St. Brigid's Church Rosenallis followed by burial after in St Brigid's Cemetery. If attending please follow all Covid19 protocols and observe social distancing. House Strictly Private – please offer condolences via this online forum. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the CuisleCentre. https://cuislecancersu

 

