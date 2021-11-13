Warm tribute paid to the 'inspirational' Carol Miller

A Laois community group that helps people with intellectual disabilties has paid a warm tribute to one of its founding members Carol Miller.

The Laois Arch Club provides a positive, supportive, friendly, secure social environment for people with intellectual disabilities to socialise, form friendships.

The voluntary group was saddened in recent days to learn the passing of Laois woman Carol Miller. They paid poignant tribute.

"This week has been a very sad week for Laois Arch Club as we said goodbye to our friend, and founder member of our club, Carol Miller, who passed away last Sunday.

"Carol was an inspirational person who absolutely loved all her friends in Laois Arch Club. Not only was Carol a founder member of our club, but she also worked with the residents of Moore Abbey, the pupils of Kolbe Special School, and members of Riding for the Disabled.

"Carol had amazing communication skills and the unique skill of being able to find a way to communicate with everybody at their own level. She was such a warm and caring person who made everybody feel special. She also had a wicked sense of humour and loved the craic. She brought fun and laughter wherever she went and nothing was a problem to Carol with her easy, carefree manner.

"Although Carol hadn't attended many Arch Club events in recent years, when she did appear there were always excited shouts of joy and screams of "it's Tarol Miller!"

"Laois Arch Club would like to send our deepest sympathies to Carol's partner, Willie, her children, Barry, Alison, Anna & Grace and her extended family.

"We will forever be indebted to Carol for her trojan work for our club, for her extraordinary kindness to our members, and for all the laughs that we shared. We will miss you and your most gorgeous smile Carol. May your gently soul rest in peace," the said.

Carol made her home in Ballickmoyler after moving from her native Portlaoise. Wife of the late Laois GAA legend Bobby Miller, she passed away peacefully at home on November 7, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved partner of Willie Mahon she was much-loved mother of Barry, Alison, former Irish rugby player, Anna and Grace and adored nana of Ruby and Marnie.

Carol will also be dearly missed by her sisters Ber and Maeve as well as her partner, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Kevin and Alan, Barry’s partner Kirsty and Grace’s partner Tom. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Her family thanked the staff at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital and the community palliative care team who looked after her so well.



The deceased's remains were reposed at her home before removal to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen, for Requiem Mass. She was laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Numerous tributes were paid on RIP.ie.