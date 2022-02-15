Portlaoise RFC remain on high alert in relegation battle

THE final scoreline is not reflective of the effort put in by Portlaoise on Sunday. One this this side cannot be accused of these days in being complacent or lacking courage. Given their possession and the pressure they exerted on Portlaoise the the winning margin should have been a lot different.

De La Salle Palmerston 25

Portlaoise 14

Leinster League Division 2A



The Dublin side were bigger and stronger, and more experienced but it was not until the final ten minutes or so that they made their superiority count. For all that, Portlaoise's battle to retain their Division 2A status still hangs very much in the balance.

They currently hold a seven point lead over second from bottom Wexford. Portlaoise have one game remaining while Wexford have two and without doubt have the easier run in.

Next Sunday Portlaoise must travel to third places Coolmine while Wexford are away to North Kildare. Wexford's final game is at home to Balbriggan and given that the North Dublin club has hardly played any away games this season one has to wonder whether this fixture will even go ahead.

But back to Sunday. With 15 minutes or so to go in this game and the score at 15- 14, Portlaoise were very much in the hunt for at least a losing bonus point and even an outside chance of sneaking a win. They were camped deep inside their own half as DLSP lay siege to their line but were holding them out.

It was somewhat surprising that the Dublin outfit turned down the opportunity to kick any of several penalties they were awarded, opting to tap and move instead. There is no denying that many of the penalties were merited but one has to question quite a number of the referee's decisions on the day.

The penalty count ratio would appear to have been very one-sided. The home side got off to the ideal start when their scrum half converted a fifth penalty.

But any complacency was rattled when Portlaoise struck back with vengeance five minutes later and got their noses in front. The home side were looking to build on their early lead when they won a lineout and attempted to form a rolling maul.

However, Portlaoise stole possession and quick hands between Joe O'Toole, Niall Keenan and Sean Mullin sent winger Dara Ramsbottom over tin the corner. Jack Reddin did really well to add the conversion in the difficult underfoot conditions. The home side came within inches of scoring their second try but wing-forward Eoin Keenan edged their winger into touch just short of the line. But that respite was to be brief.

With 25 minutes on the clock DLSP were awarded a penalty when Portlaoise did not release the ball. The kicked to within five metres. From the line out they mauled the ball forward before releasing to the right where their crossed the line close to the posts. The conversion edged them a point ion front.

Portlaoise were forced into playing the end of the first half and the beginning of the second with 14 men after centre Kevin Griffin was somewhat harshly sin-binned. The home side continued to pile on the pressure but some resolute defending from Portlaoise kept them at bay. When ever an opportunity arose Portlaoise displayed a very positive attitude going all out to make that break, but at the interval it was the home side who still led 8-7.

Almost from the restart the home side hit Portlaoise for a second try which was again converted.

DLSP then had their centre yellow carded and Portlaoise made full use of the numerical advantage. The visitors were beginning to impose themselves up front and won a penalty and in the ensuing maul from the lineout DLSP conceded another penalty.

Reddin kicked this one deep into DLSP territory. From the five metre lineout Portlaoise drove over the line and it was captain Ross Cooper who came up with the ball. With the conditions getting worse by the minute and the rain now streaming down Reddin's sideline conversion was as good a kick as you'll see.

But from here to the end it was the home side which totally dominated although Portlaoise did have a couple of scoring opportunities which went a begging with balls being dropped at crucial stages.

With most of the remainder being played close to or inside the Portlaoise 22 it was amazing that they managed to hold out DLSP.

They made a valiant bid to take home a losing bonus point but in the end the pressure told on the tiring legs. Portlaoise's cause was not helped by having three players, Sean Mullin, Ross Cooper and Shane Reilly, somewhat harshly yellow carded in the final 15 minutes. All that said the home side could only add a penalty and converted try meaning they did not get a try winning bonus point.

As said earlier, it is all down to the wire now with Portlaoise having to get something when they travel to Coolmine next Sunday.

PORTLAOISE

Jack Reddin; Dara Ramsbottom, Kevin Griffin, Sean Mullin, Brian Dunne; Niall Keenan, Joe O'Toole; Eanna Delaney, Ryan McEvoy, Cameron Stewart; Mark Sherlock, Brian Flannery; Peter Coss, Eoin Keenan, Ross Cooper. Replacements: Tadgh Mullin, Jason Holohan, Shane Reilly, Michael Rigney