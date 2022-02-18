Portlaoise RFC announce new title sponsors

Portlaoise RFC have announced new sponsors for the club as they now look to kick on after a Covid interupted two years.

Emo Oil are excited to be partnering with Portlaoise Rugby Club as their new title sponsor. In a deal that will see all players wearing newly branded Emo Oil jerseys and funding to help improve facilities in the club, representatives from Emo Oil and the committee and members of Portlaoise Rugby Club welcomed this announcement.

Emo Oil Managing Director, Andrew Graham, said

“As a local business in Portlaoise for over 40 years we are pleased to partner with Portlaoise Rugby Club, a club that is steeped in history. We’re excited to take this journey with them and to get out and watch the team play now that they are fuelled by Emo.”

Martin Reddin, Chairperson of Portlaoise Rugby Club, welcomed this sponsorship announcement.

‘We are delighted to be associated with Emo Oil who are an instantly recognisable, successful Irish brand. This is a fantastic sponsorship deal and we greatly look forward to building a friendly, sporting and successful sponsorship relationship in the years ahead. I have no doubt but that this will play its part in developing the club to its fullest potential’, commented Mr Reddin.

Philip Bradley, President of Portlaoise Rugby Club also expressed his delight at this sponsorship announcement. ‘This sponsorship deal with Emo Oil will help our Rugby Club continue to grow from strength to strength. The new jerseys branded with Emo Oil are already been proudly worn by all players and we look forward to seeing them in many winning photos over the coming months and years ahead, commented Mr Bradley.

Portlaoise Rugby club have their home ground in Togher, just off Portlaoise Plaza at Junction 17, with excellent facilities. The club was founded in 1966.

Division: Leinster League Division 2A.

Youths and Minis: Under 7 to Under 18.

Club Captains: Amy O Callaghan and Ross Cooper

Club Chairman: Martin Reddin

Club President: Philip Bradley