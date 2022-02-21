Search

22 Feb 2022

Unbeaten Portarlington crowned Leinster League champions

Unbeaten Portarlington crowned Leinster League champions

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

21 Feb 2022 6:52 PM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Portarlington are Leinster league Division three champions after going unbeaten this season. Huge celebrations took place inside the packed clubhouse where Ollie Delaney president of the North Midlands presented the cup to captain Stephen Oakley.

 It's 10 years since Port one a league title (Division 2A in 2012) and a lot of that team were present to shout on the lads on a bitterly cold day in Lea.

Portarlington 22

Tallaght 14

Leinster League Division 3

Groundman Kevin Hyland pulled off a miracle to get the game played and Port got off to a flyer as has been the trend all season. Nick Doggett, one of Ports outstanding players all season picked up a loose kick and scored under the posts. Tallaght responded almost immediately with a converted try.

Conditions quickly deteriorated and in the hail and lashing rain Port teams battled in out and were very evenly matched. Robbie Piggott who also has been exceptional since his return from football grabbed an excellent try after great work from Keelan Hunt and Dylan Stronge in the pack.

12 -7 at half time with things evenly poised, Port were playing with the wind in the second half and Darren O Connor, and ox of a man, scored to extend the lead to 10 points with 20 remaining.

Laois girls Captain and score for Ireland in under 19 win over Russia

Tallaght were not giving up and quickly responded with a brilliant try from their number 8 who was a star all game.

With 10 minutes remaining, Simon Doggett, returning from injury after almost a year out, got Port the winning score and the celebrations began.

Coaches Ross Doyle, Mark Petriw and Ronan Mannion put in a massive effort that started over two years ago and this group will be looking to go further.

Manager Andrew Wilkinson never missed a beat all season and the team will be looking forward to a good run in the cup, with Athy 2nds at home in the first round on Saturday March 5th.

The medals will be presented by the teams sponsors Powerhouse Gym at the Dinner Dance in the clubs marquee on Friday 29th April.

Team

Aaron Ryan, Fintan Murphy, Aaron Maher, Keelan Hunt, Dylan Stronge, Warren Murray, Robbie Piggott, Stephen Oakley, Darragh Perry, Kieran Hyland, Adam Kelly, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Nicolas Doggett, Anavil Storey, Stephen Mulhall. Subs: Jack Hennessy, Sean Mooney, Jack Walsh, Mark Petriw, Darren O Connor, Damien Sheedy, Ross Doyle.


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media