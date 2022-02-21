Unbeaten Portarlington crowned Leinster League champions

Portarlington are Leinster league Division three champions after going unbeaten this season. Huge celebrations took place inside the packed clubhouse where Ollie Delaney president of the North Midlands presented the cup to captain Stephen Oakley.

It's 10 years since Port one a league title (Division 2A in 2012) and a lot of that team were present to shout on the lads on a bitterly cold day in Lea.

Portarlington 22

Tallaght 14

Leinster League Division 3

Groundman Kevin Hyland pulled off a miracle to get the game played and Port got off to a flyer as has been the trend all season. Nick Doggett, one of Ports outstanding players all season picked up a loose kick and scored under the posts. Tallaght responded almost immediately with a converted try.

Conditions quickly deteriorated and in the hail and lashing rain Port teams battled in out and were very evenly matched. Robbie Piggott who also has been exceptional since his return from football grabbed an excellent try after great work from Keelan Hunt and Dylan Stronge in the pack.

12 -7 at half time with things evenly poised, Port were playing with the wind in the second half and Darren O Connor, and ox of a man, scored to extend the lead to 10 points with 20 remaining.

Tallaght were not giving up and quickly responded with a brilliant try from their number 8 who was a star all game.

With 10 minutes remaining, Simon Doggett, returning from injury after almost a year out, got Port the winning score and the celebrations began.

Coaches Ross Doyle, Mark Petriw and Ronan Mannion put in a massive effort that started over two years ago and this group will be looking to go further.

Manager Andrew Wilkinson never missed a beat all season and the team will be looking forward to a good run in the cup, with Athy 2nds at home in the first round on Saturday March 5th.

The medals will be presented by the teams sponsors Powerhouse Gym at the Dinner Dance in the clubs marquee on Friday 29th April.

Team

Aaron Ryan, Fintan Murphy, Aaron Maher, Keelan Hunt, Dylan Stronge, Warren Murray, Robbie Piggott, Stephen Oakley, Darragh Perry, Kieran Hyland, Adam Kelly, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Nicolas Doggett, Anavil Storey, Stephen Mulhall. Subs: Jack Hennessy, Sean Mooney, Jack Walsh, Mark Petriw, Darren O Connor, Damien Sheedy, Ross Doyle.



