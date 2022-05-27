Portlaoise RFC U/17s finish off the season in style, in France

What a way to finish up the season as Portlaoise U/17’s travelled to France for a trip of a lifetime. Great to see lads who fought hard on the field to relax on a trip and make forever memories.

“I had the time of my life.” “I never laughed as much in all my life.”

These were just some of the quotes from the players who travelled for their end of season tour.

The trip included a visit to Euro Disney, a city tour of Paris, Utah Beach D-Day landing site and a trip to St. Mere Eglise for the Airborne Museum.

The coaches offer a big thanks to all their sponsors, Laois Hire, Hughes Pharmacy, Dunkeen Oil, CBPM Real Estate, Laura’s Hair Stylin' and Supermacs.

If it wasn't for the hard work and commitment of Laura Maher the trip would not have been possible. “We will be forever grateful. Thanks Laura from all the gang. You're a star,”say the coaches.