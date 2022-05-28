Portarlington is title town as Laois Offaly rugby club celebrates prestigious Leinster Rugby award

Portarlington RFC members celebrate at the recent Gala Presentation night
Portarlington is really becoming the new title town of Laois with another sports award winging its way to the Laois Offaly town.
Members of the Portarlington Rugby Club recently got the good news that the club was has been crowned Leinster Junior Club of the Year 2021/2022.
Club President, Peter McEvoy, had the pleasure in telling the AGM of a phone call he received from the Leinster Branch President, John Walsh in May in which he got the good news.
The award is being bestowed in recognition of the progress we have made both on and off the field.
A contingent from the club will be attending the Leinster Rugby Gala on Saturday, June 4 in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin to accept the award in what will be a proud evening and a landmark achievement for us as a club.
