CAO applications timetable 2018 for Leaving Certs heading to third level

CAO Timetable of Events for Leaving Certs.

The CAO online application facility and CAO Change of Course choices facilities opened last November.

CAO POINTS CALCULATOR

20th January (5:15pm) Apply online by this date to avail of the discounted application fee of €30.

1st February (5:15pm) Normal closing date for applications.

5th February (12noon) Online facility to amend course choices becomes available (€10 Fee)

Before 15th February Paper Applicants will be sent a Statement of Course Choices (Contact CAO if you do not receive it)

Between 2nd February and 22nd February Registration for Mature Nursing Test (PAS)

24th February HPAT Test - Undergraduate Entry to Medicine

1st March (5:15pm) Closing date for amending course choices Closing date for final completion of online HEAR/DARE forms

3rd March MSAP Test - For mature applicants to certain courses in UCD, UCC, UL and NUI Galway

24th March GAMSAT Test - Graduate Entry to Medicine

1st April (5:15pm) Latest date for HEAR/DARE supporting documentation to arrive in CAO

TBC Mature Nursing Test (PAS)

1st May (5:15pm) Closing date for late applications

5th May (12noon) Online Change of Mind facility becomes available (Free)

Before 15th May Late Paper Applicants will be sent a Statement of Course Choices (Contact CAO if you do not receive it)

Before End of May Statement of Application Record sent to all applicants (Contact CAO if you do not receive it)

1st July (5:15pm) Change of Mind closes

Early July Round A offers for certain Non-Standard categories of applicants - applicants receive an offer by post, by e-mail and SMS text

22nd July (5:15pm) Exceptional closing date for late applications for those already attending a participating HEI

Early August Round 0 offers for certain Non-Standard categories of applicant - applicants receive an offer by post, by e-mail and SMS text

Mid-August Current year Leaving Certificate results issued

20th August Round 1 offers available from 06:00 online - also issued by post, e-mail and SMS text. Applicants who have not received an offer will receive a Statement of Application Record TBC Round 1 Acceptances closing date (17:15).

Acknowledgement of Acceptances posted within 3 working days. TBC Round 2 offers available from 06:00 online.

Early September HEIs begin registration TBC Round 2 Acceptances closing date (17:15).

Acknowledgement of Acceptances posted within 3 working days.

Early October Results of Leaving Certificate appeals released

17th October (5:15pm) Offer Season Ends.

Please note: These dates may be amended. Tests and interviews form part of the entry-requirements for certain courses.

Please consult the literature of the HEI for further information.

