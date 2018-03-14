Laois students hope to bring home the beef at Certified Irish Angus competition in Croke Park

Portlaoise students will represent their school at the Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition exhibition and awards ceremony in Croke Park today.

After an extensive interview process, three teams of students from Scoil Chriost Ri will take part in the exhibition with their teacher Ms O'Gorman.

A total of 28 schools have been shortlisted to present their project ideas at the event in Croke Park. Each group has their own stand displaying their plans and ideas for the five Irish Angus cross calves, should they be one of the lucky five finalists to win the calves.

Five groups will walk away from the exhibition today with a number of Angus cross calves to rear as part of their Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science project at the National Ploughing Championships in 2018.

The overall winner of the 2016 finalists will also be announced on the day after carrying out their projects over the last two years.

Best of luck to our three groups @tyyearireland whose projects on #Angus beef participate in the All Ireland final @CrokePark. Proud to represent @PortlaoiseParis @LaoisNews and their school @ceist1. Our best wishes to Ms O’Gorman and students pic.twitter.com/V7mytazSse — Scoil Chriost Ri (@ScoilChriostRi1) March 13, 2018

The Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition run by the Irish Angus Producer Group, along with its processor partners, ABP Ireland and Kepak Group, aims to encourage second level students to gain an understanding about the care and attention that is required to produce and market the highest quality beef for consumers.

Each year, five school groups are chosen to receive five Irish Angus Cross calves.

As part of their Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science project the students are required to set milestones through the lifetime of the animals, rear them through to slaughter and visit processing and retail facilities to understand how the food chain works.

The project aims to allow students to apply the knowledge they learn in the classroom to a real life setting.

Each of the finalists received the financial benefit involved in the selling of the animals to the processors on completion of the project which amounted to an average €6,800.

The winning students also receive an additional grant of €2,000 for their further education.

Watch the video from last year's exhibition below.

