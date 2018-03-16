Sneak preview of two amazing Laois entries to Texaco art competition

Laois students are impressing the judges of the Texaco Children's Art Competition 2018.

Judging is underway for the popular national art competition, and some colourful entries are shown here by adjudicator Eoin Butler.

The results will be announced in mid-April.

In his hand is an entry by 14-year old Hanna Mary Biju, from Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, entitled ‘Goldfish Kiss’ and another by 15-year old Juliet Deegan from Luggacurren entitled 'Beached'.

Over 700 students from Laois are amongst those from all parts of Ireland who are taking part in the Competition – the 64th year of the event.

Prizes will be presented at a ceremony that takes place in Dublin in May.

