Top honour awarded to Laois law graduate of Maynooth University

Laois native, Kate Walsh from Ballyroan, has been awarded a prestigious law prize for her top marks in her graduation from Maynooth University.

Ms Walsh was awarded the 2017 Walls and Toomey Solicitors Family Law Prize. The prize is awarded to the top student in the Family Law module offered by the Department of Law at Maynooth University.

Kate graduated with a first class honours Bachelor of Civil Law in Business and Law from Maynooth University in 2017. She was placed first in assessments in her class of over 100 Family Law students, a class taught by Dr Fergus Ryan of the Department of Law.

Mr Ryan congratulated Kate for her exceptional marks.

“I’m delighted for Kate. In a class of very talented and diligent students, she excelled, performing to the very highest standards in her assessments. She is a very worthy recipient of the Walls and Toomey Family Law Prize. We had over 100 students last year, so this is clearly a very substantial achievement. I wish Kate every success in the future.” he said to the Leinster Express.

It is the second year of the Family Law Prize, sponsored by Walls and Toomey Solicitors, a leading family law and mediation practice based in Dublin. It is awarded to the top student in Family Law at Maynooth University, based on performance in exams and assessments.

Kate is a graduate of Heywood Community School. In 2013, the high achiever was awarded an entrance scholarship by Maynooth University, based on her Leaving Cert results.