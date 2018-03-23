Packs aimed at nurturing inclusive play for children in playschools and creches are to be distributed in Laois

More than 6,000 'Inclusive Play' packs are being distributed free to pre-schools in Laois and across the country.

The packs are designed to enhance children’s experience and promote inclusive play.

Resources have been chosen for their inclusive play value, for their open ended opportunities and, most importantly, for their appeal to young children.

A short introductory guide has been developed and will be delivered with the resources. A set of short videos has also been produced to demonstrate just some of the benefits of and uses that can be made of these resources.

These can be viewed on the AIM website www.aim.gov.ie

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr. Katherine Zappone confirming that distribution of the packs is underway under the Access and Inclusive Model (AIM) which is working to make pre-school accessible to all children.

“Inclusive Play is another great addition to the Access and Inclusion Model. In the coming weeks, these resources, which represent an investment of more than €3 million, will be delivered to all pre-school offering the ECCE programme. These resources will add to the range of resources already offered and will improve pre-school for all children," she said.



Resources in AIM Inclusive Play include:All Kinds of Feelings/All Kinds of People BooksAudible BallAIM Early Years ‘My Day’ FanCreating Sensory Play for Little on No Cost / Hey! Children on the Autism Spectrum Play Too BooksDancing RibbonsDark Den Cube/Pop Up DenDisc o' Sit/Movin SitEmotions PosterGrimms House / Grimms RainbowJumbo TweezersKinetic SandLaptop TrayMassage SetRecordable Answer BuzzerLarge Timer5 Mini TimersSockette PuppetSee Me Sensory BallSensory Bubble HourglassSensory Reflective BlanketSquigzStrobe BarTactile BallTeeter PopperTherapy PuttyTime

TimerTraffic Light FanWarmie Weighted Sensory Friend.