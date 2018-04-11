Free Shakespeare screenings for exam students in Portlaoise library

Portlaoise Library will be screening two Shakespeare plays for exam students in May.

King Lear and Merchant of Venice are the two plays that are on the English Curriculum and film versions of the plays will screen on Wednesday / Thursday May 9 &10 at 4.30pm.

"The plays are currently featured on the English curriculum and may prove helpful to those studying Junior and Leaving certificate," says the library.

These events are free of charge but booking is essential.

To book and for more more information on these event you can contact the library on 057 8622333.



