Golf Classic appeal launched to help Laois Offaly secondary school

An appeal has been made to support students at Coláiste Íosagáin's secondary school in Portarlington by entering or sponsoring its upcoming golf classic.

The event is being organised to raise funds for the school’s extra-curricular subjects: music, art, sports departments.

The cost of entering the event is €140 for a team of four or €35 each. The fee covers golf and food.

A business can sponsor a hole for €25. In return, the business will be advertised on their sponsored hole.

To enter sponsor a tee box contact Seamus Muldowney, Great Irish Golf. E-mail greatirishgolf@gmail.com or phone 086-0596114.

The classic takes place at Portarlington Golf Club on Friday, April 27. Tee times from 10am-3.30pm.