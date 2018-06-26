Table quiz time in Portlaoise tonight for local primary school

Table quiz fans are invited to take a break from the sun this evening in Portlaoise and support a local school.

A table quiz is being held in O'Loughlin's Hotel, Portlaoise tonight Tuesday June 26 at 8.30pm.

This is a fundraiser for Maryborough National School, the town's Church of Ireland school in the Summerhill campus in Portlaoise.

The money raised will go towards developing a small green area behind the school as a suitable play area for the children.

Table of four is €40. All support is greatly appreciated.