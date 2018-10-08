Laois school holds big day for world champion swimmer Nicole Turner

World Paralympic Silver Medalist swimmer Nicole Turner is a Transition Year student at Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington, Laois, and last week her school held a special day in her honour.

Nicole, 16, is the youngest member of the Irish team. She travels to Dublin every day after school to train, twice on a Saturday. She will leave for Japan in October to train for the next Worlds.

Below: Nicole with Deputy Principals Mr Brown and Ms S Higgins

Her proud schoolmates and teachers got a close up look at her World silver medal, and presented Nicole with a gift and a cake.

Nicoles mam Berni described the dedication and hard work Nicole demonstrates in her training.

Siobhan Higgins is deputy principal.

“Nicole is a fantastic role model for her fellow students, and proof that hard work pays off and that we can all achieve out dreams. Well done Nicole, we are all so proud of you and the best of luck in the upcoming world championships, we will all be rooting for you,” she said.

Below: Nicole cuts her cake with teachers Ms C Higgins, Ms M Holland and Ms S Holloway