UPDATE: Case of the missing rooster in Portarlington

A Portarlington school where a rooster escaped last week has confirmed his recapture.

The Rooster which goes by the name Alfonzo, made his escape from Coláiste Iosagáin last Wednesday October 10, sparking a search in the town. See original story here.

Along with 25 hens, Alfonzo is part of a Transition year Mini-Company in the secondary school which serves Laois and Offaly.

Last Friday October 12, two Transition Year students joined in the hunt.

Megan Donagher and Shauna Connolly were on the ball and went up to the school to search for Alfonzo.

"Thanks to the help of Megan’s Dad, Alfonzo is now back safe and sound in the school along with 25 hens," they confirmed.

Below: rooster Alfonzo after he was recaptured.

The TY mini company class has thanked all who helped with finding the cockerel.

Alfonzo's great escape has brought publicity to the mini-company, in which the students plan to sell fresh eggs.