Special farewell to Fr Pat at Mountrath Community School Mass

Mountrath Community School paid tribute to the town's former Parish Priest Fr Pat Hennessy, at their start of year mass recently.

Fr Hennessy who moved to Carlow earlier this year, attended the school's Mass, as he has done since their inaugural Mass in 2008.

He served as parish priest in Mountrath for 16 years and has been a very welcome presence in the school since the inaugural mass for Mountrath Community school in 2008. Fr Pat was moved to his new parish as parish priest in Leighlin in co Carlow earlier this year.

He was presented with a gift and principal Siobhan McCarthy warmly praised his commitment to the service in the school and local community.

She welcomed new PP Fr Joe Brophy. He concelebrated the mass with Fr PJ Fitzgerald, Fr Hennessy and Rev Victor Fitzpatrick. Fr Brophy told the students to make the most of the new school year.

First years bring offerings to the altar.

Musicians at the Mass.

The Choir.

Fr Pat Hennessy addressing students.