Portarlington school is Cycle Against Suicide ambassador

Coláiste Íosagain secondary school in Portarlington has been awarded the prestigious status of Ambassador School by Cycle Against Suicide to promote supports for mental health.

It is one of 99 schools across Ireland recognised for fulfilling the 'Five Gears' to promote good mental health.

Coláiste Íosagáin which serves Laois and Offaly, was represented at the event by Link Teacher Ms M Nolan and students Aela Power, Zarah Norrris, Grace McCormack, Emma Miljatovic, Peter Donagher, Rebecca Mullally who are very proud of their achievements.

“The Ambassador Schools’ Awards ceremony was a great day. It’s wonderful to attend such a positive event and have the efforts of the students recognised. Our participation has had an enormously positive impact on our school community and provided incredible opportunities for student leadership”, said Ms Nolan.

Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee, Dr Harry Barry mental health expert and Adam Weaver actor and musician presented the awards to students on what was a very positive enjoyable day for all involved.

Below: teacher Margaret Nolan with her students.

Below: Dr Harry Barry presenting the award to Coláiste Iosagáin.

