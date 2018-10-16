Portarlington school set to lodge plan for sports

Official plans are set to be lodged with Laois County Council for a new school all-weather playing pitch in Portarlington as the clock ticks down to the opening new home for Scoil Phadraig boys school

The board of management of Scoil Phadraig NS intend to apply for planning permission for an astroturf pitch associated lighting, fencing and associated works at the Canal Road in the Laois Offaly border town.

The school is due to relocate from Patrick St Portarlington in 2019 with construction work on its new school well underway.

Fundraising is underway to build the pitch beside the new school. The pitch is expected to cost €120,000. A running track is also proposed.

A lipsync battle is organised to raise funds for the pitch.