Laois schools urged to enter volunteering awards

To mark its 12th annual call for applications, the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards #GetOutThere2019, is calling on Laois students, teachers and principals to acknowledge and honour young volunteers.

Students are eligible for the 2019 awards if they are under the age of 16 on January 1, 2019, for the Junior Category or under the age of 19 on the 1st of January 2019 for the Senior category. A principal can then nominate two students maximum per school.

Although most volunteers fall into the 25-35 age group, the 15-24 age group has the lowest participation rate. That is why Pramerica encourages students to volunteer in their communities.

To date, it is estimated that over 3000 students, from 300 schools across Ireland, have been honoured by the Pramerica Spirit of the Community awards for their volunteering.

Andrea McBride, VP of Systems at Pramerica Systems Ireland said: “The Spirit of Community Awards programme was designed not only to identify great youth volunteers but also to give schools an effective way to commend deserving young volunteers and to hold them up as role models for other young people.”

“At Pramerica we believe an interest in volunteering must be fostered from a young age. That is why we continue to engage with schools across the island of Ireland to encourage them to realise its value to society and praise their students who are already going above and beyond,” she said.

These awards are the only All-Ireland initiative seeking to celebrate and honour second level students for volunteer work. The awards have elicited praise from educators, parents and elected officials for communicating to young people the importance of volunteer contribution in society.

The closing date for nominations is 25 October, and the awards ceremony will take place in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin in March 2019.

For further information about the Awards and how to apply go to www.spirit.pramerica.ie or keep up to date with news and updates across social feeds – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter