Sync your lips with Portlaoise College for astroturf pitch

Portlaoise College launched its Lip Sync fundraising event last week to raise funds for an all-weather astroturf pitch to be constructed on the college campus.

Following the huge success of the college’s Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser in October 2016 which raised over €35,000 for a school bus the group of teachers, parents and transition-year students who are taking part are proud to announce the launch of their Lip-Sync show which is will take place early next year.

The event is in association with Lip Sync Battles Ireland and takes place on Friday, February 8 2019 in the Midlands Park Hotel. Over a dozen different acts will battle it out live on stage. Tickets will cost €20 and doors will open at 7pm on the night.

The overall cost of the pitch is in the region of €170,000. The college hopes to raise €50,000 from the Lip Sync event and is currently exploring other revenue streams to make up the difference.

Speaking at the launch principal, Noel Daly said he was looking forward to a great night.

“The show should be great fun. I remember taking part in the Strictly and I found it to be a very rewarding and fun experience. The acts will begin training in November up until the Christmas holidays and, then again, when we come back in January until the day of the show.

“We are really looking forward to putting on a good show for people and to bringing the community together again in what we hope will be a night of great entertainment,” he said.

People wishing to put on an act do not need to be related to the college. There is no limit to the amount of people that can make up an act.

To help with fundraising or put an act together contact the school on 057 8621480 or email kmcclearn@ portlaoisecollege.ie