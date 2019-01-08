Laois secondary school invites students and parents to first year enrolment night

Heywood Community School is inviting prospective 1st-year students and their parents or guardians to an enrolment night.

Heywood Community School was established in 1990 and serves the educational needs of the community of Abbeyleix, Durrow, Ballinakill and surrounding areas of Laois and parts of Kilkenny.

The mission statement says the school provides an educational setting in which the person is encouraged to grow at every level – personally, academically, spiritually, socially and culturally.

Heywood Community School is a second-level co-educational community school established under the joint Trusteeship of the Brigidine and Salesian Orders and the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (formerly Laois VEC).

The open night takes place event takes place in the school's sports hall in the school on the Ballinakill - Abbeyleix road on Thursday, January 17 at 7pm.