Junk Kouture Laois finalist helps launch 2019 competition

The countdown is on to enter the high profile secondary school fashion competition, Junk Kouture 2019.

This week, registration officially opens for all students planning to take part in this year’s Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture fashion competition. With secondary schools now open after the Christmas break, budding designers have until Monday January 21 to enter this year’s cutting-edge couture competition.

Students can register and submit their creations on the website boijunkkouture.com or on the online app app.junkkouture.com. The judging panel will reveal who gets through to the regional finals in early February.

The new judge - radio presenter, comedian and social media personality - Doireann Garrihy is particularly excited to see what innovative designs the classes of 2019 have to offer:

“It’s my first year on the judging panel, I have always been in awe of the talent, passion and creativity shown by the students through the years. I can't wait to see this year’s entries. The countdown is on now so make sure you register on time!”

With judge Louis Walsh, she helped to officially launch the competition, along with last year's winner, and finalists including a Laois entry, Colour Bomb from Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise.

Last year Laois had 12 semi finalists in the Regional Final and three made it through to the grand final, all three from Scoil Chríost Rí. See below.

Now in its ninth year, thousands of secondary school students enter the competition each year from the five regions; North, South, East, West and Dublin. Laois is in the East region.

The regional finals will take place in these areas during the first week in March. Last year saw a record number of applicants with over 1,500 designs entered which were whittled down to just 80 finalists. The grand final of Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2019 will take place on May 2 in the 3Arena. Who will be crowned the winner for 2019?

And just to remind students what this year’s judges are looking for here is a peak of last year’s winner ‘MOO’ from Our Lady’s Bower.