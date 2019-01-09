Stradbally parents raise thousands of euro for school with Christmas draw

Weeks of hard works paid off for St Colman's National School in Stradbally with the holding of the 2018 edition of the annual Christmas hamper raffle draw.

Organised by the Parents Council and was once again was a massive success raising almost €8,000 for the school's activities.

The draw, which was in its 32nd year, was very well supported by whole school community - staff, parents, grandparents, pupils - past and present as well as local shops, businesses, pubs, restaurants, clubs and sporting organisations.



The money raised will help to meet transport costs to and from various school and sporting activities and the purchase of any necessary school equipment the Parents Council through their fundraising.

The Council is delighted to use the funds delighted to be able to financially support extracurricular activities for the children such as swimming, music, computers and gymnastics.

Parents Council funds also help meet whatever other shortfalls that occur during the school year.

There were a record 80 fabulous prizes this year. First prize was a luxury food and drinks hamper valued at €250. There were 40 other food and drink hampers.

Also up for grabs were 40 grocery and butchers vouchers, hair, beauty and restaurant vouchers as well as many household items and toys and many other great prizes, including Leinster Final tickets for 2019.

Bradbury’s of Athy donated a bicycle for the children’s raffle, which was won by a delighted Ava Kinsella, and there were teddy bears and selection boxes for all the classes.

There was a visit from the big man himself Santa Claus who entertained and chatted to the children.

The morning of the raffle draw on Friday, December 21 ended as it had begun, with a great Christmas sing song-John Maher style.

Thanks are extended to loyal sponsors, prize donors and everybody who bought and sold tickets. Special thanks to Parents Council for all their hard work.

The top 10 prize winners were: 1st Brian Dooley, Blossomtown, Ballymaddock, 2nd Paul Dooley, 3rd Kathleen Green, Ballyaddam, 4th Ava Kinsella, Ballyrider, 5th Arron Clarke, Killbeg Manor, 6th Alan Farrell c/o Sophia Farrell, 7th Stephen Harrison ,c/o Erin Harrison, 8th Christopher Dillon, Aughamaddock, 9th Maura Fitzpatrick c/o Ross Molly, 10th Hewitt Grandchildren, Court Square.

The full list of prize winners will be on The St Colman's Facebook page.