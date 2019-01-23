Laois schoolkids offered chance to try out a real laboratory

Laois 5th class children and their parents are being invited to a STEM workshop, to try out laboratories and experience science, maths, technology and engineering, led by experienced teachers.

The second annual STEM Conference and workshop is run by Laois Education Centre in partnership with Portlaoise College.

Noel Daly Principal of Portlaoise College said STEM subjects must be promoted to create 3rd level graduates to fill a future job shortage.

“Our teachers are passionate about their subjects and while we always promoted STEM subjects with local primary schools we are delighted to expand the experience for students across Laois,” he said.

Jim Enright is the Acting Director of Laois Education Centre.

“We are delighted to be involved. It is a wonderful opportunity for young students to gain first hand exposure to skills which they will need if they were to consider a future in STEM,” he said.

The workshop takes place on Thursday January 31 from 5.30pm to 8pm.

There is no fee but booking is essential and places will fill on a first serve basis. To book a place email yvonne@laoisedcentre.ie or phone 057 8672402 by Friday January 25.

Each pupil gets a Certificate of Participation and a STEM Resource Pack.