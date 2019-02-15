Laois Offaly Junk Kouture duo seeking final online votes

It is the final day in the Junk Kouture Lifeline voting week, and a secondary school on the Laois Offaly border is asking Laois people for a vote.

Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington is in the West Region with Offaly in the Junk Kouture competition.

One duo of talented girls did not make it through and is asking Laois community to support them and give a final Lifeline vote today.

The school had entered two designs in the 2019 fashion competition, Dumped at the Alter and Media Coverage with the latter not chosen by judges.

Media Coverage was designed by Jessica McDarby and Rosie Cradock.

"We were the only team to not get through from our school so the voting only needs to be done for our team! Voting ends at midnight tonight, thank you much appreciated," Jessica said.

They were placed in the West Region of the competition with Offaly, while Laois is in the East Region.

The public can log into app.junkkouture.com up to midnight tonight Friday February 15 and vote for as many entries as they like.

One more from each region with the highest votes will be added to the regional final.

Laois already has nine entries through, so 21 more from Laois are seeking Lifeline votes in the East Region.

Good luck to everyone!